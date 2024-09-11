851 - The Vitruvian Adam

The Vitruvian Adam is eight-heads tall. This is Adam Kadmon, the complete Adam. This is the version of Adam before fertility. Noah's genetic ark was two of every kind combined. Man and woman, the seven-headed becomes eight in the hermaphrodite.

The Talmud knew mitochondrial DNA is matriarchal. Male sperm's mitochondrial DNA is destroyed by the egg. The Cherub at the Gate in the Garden of Eden. Lessons from a Free Couch. Goodwill Tips. Pre-Torah matrilineal. Recognizing Mitochondrion Text. The Musical Math of Tool. Mitochondrial is repeated ten trillion times. Your DNA is a wifi code from source. Homo sapiens code and a mitochondrial code. Y Chromosome sex switch. Sex is activated at fertilization. The Titans in the Meiosis. Is SRY even necessary. Corn is antediluvian GMO. Hermaphro-Rat. Seven glands in the endocrine system. Vitruvian man is eight heads high. The Dogma of Genetic Mutations. Down's Syndrome is feature of DNA. RhNeg Blood and sinister DNA. Anatomy of a true hermaphrodite. Melania Trump Presidential Debate Day. James is muted again. Vocal back. Hermaphrodite predates LGBTQ. The Buttcrack of Shame guides me. Hermaphroditus in Greece and Rome. Horned Venus as in "horned.” The X/Y axis of Gender. Like Puberty, Fertility is a mode of civilization. James selfs himself on camera. The Taxonomy of Identity. Instantiating a Personal Species. Elvis in the Muladhara. Bland as a gland. Aphrodite is the Horned Venus. Hermes is the Horned Aphrodite. Horns as King of Fertility. Noah and the Sex Giants. Adam Kadmon as Hermaphrodite. Eve sheds Lilith. Apocalypse of Adam made aeons. Narmer Palette and Placenta. Horus is over the horizon. Placenta died so you may live. Adam as Proper Name in Genesis 4:1. Genesis 2:23 Eve as "he.” Genesis 24:16 - Rebekah as boy. Rebekah and the Achilles. Sarah, Rebekah and Rachel were barren. Sex is installed by the giants. The meaning of Rebekah and the veil.