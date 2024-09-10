James True
James True Live
850 - Noah's Ark - Intro to Viral Genetics
850 - Noah's Ark - Intro to Viral Genetics

God told Noah, 'Replicate my Ark three to five prime. Make thy chromatin fibre coil at thirty nanometers.'
Sep 10, 2024
Transcript

The Tower of Babel is a chimeric ark, or DNA preserver. Every species is stored in a 4-bit code of A/T, or G/C, the divine twins. Today's episode is a primer on DNA, the genetic technology of virus, genetic weather, and DNA replication explained in the making of Noah's Ark. Plus the secret control panel in the 23rd chromosome. This is part three of the Tower of Babel.

God told Noah, 'Replicate my Ark three to five prime. Make thy chromatin fibre coil at thirty nanometers.' - Genesis 6:15

Watch 850 - Livestream with Chapters and Slides

A prokaryotic lives in a tent. The eukaryotic lives in a castle. Virus is a prolific protein shell. The history of snake on a stick. The immune response knows itself. Protagion is how we came. Contagion is electric propagation via news. Chromosome is a light body crayon. Codon recipe. DNA Chain Image. Codons and HTML Code. The DNA dashboard. You are the Egregore. DNA Compression vs JPG, PNG, GIF. Humans are more virus than chimp. Genetic Weather is DNA Lava. Jumping Genes Transposon. Living inside the Nucleus. The Oracle of Mythology. X Marks the Spot. Humanity is the virus of Gaia. All Intelligence is a viral infection. Ecoli and Nachos. That's Remora. Married with Syphilis. If I only had a tan. DNA Scripture from a Mitochondrial Bible. Quetzalcoatl DNA windings. James needs Vitamin D. All of us get to die. DNA's Sinister Path. Numerology in DNA. Piezoelectrical DNA. Genesis 6:15 defines 5 prime DNA replication. Replicate my Ark three prime to five prime. Chromatin fibre packing in 30nm. The Ark of DNA coiling. The XY Control Panel. Giants had 22 Chromosomes. Y Chromosome is a genetic control panel. The 23rd genetic sex switch.

James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Appears in episode
