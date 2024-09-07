James True
848 - The Tower of Babel II
848 - The Tower of Babel II

Unpacking humanity with sex giants
James True
Sep 07, 2024
Transcript

Part two takes where we left off and goes into the slides we skipped yesterday. Twins inside Twins. Cain and Abel RNA Transcription. Mary MIGDAL-ENE. The shaming of Priapus. Divine twins. The teaching of sex in Egypt.

Watch the Livestream with slides and timestamps

Moments: Objective reality is anti-childish. Science is the study of what is known. Anti-belief is belief. Censored by Skeptiko. The Iroquois Confederacy. Bagging more Gingers. Redheads higher threshold for pain. Elohim through Zygote. First memory in salt by Thoth. Genesis is the story of Consciousness. The Desktop of Reality. Brain engrams are collapsed pixels. Ogdoad of Hermopolis. Ometeotl the Meso-american Ogdoad. Patricide/Matricide of Kronos/Quetzalcoatl. Mesoamerican chimera Lady off the Duality. Osiris/Set as Caine/Abel is RNA unpacked. Luciferus and Noctiferus. Migdalenes were churches or ancient whorehouses. Clitoris is the migdal, or almond above the stargate. Monastery tokens BYGNF or buy one get nun free. The Old Church decorations. Early Church offerings are too salacious for YouTube. The Ark of the Covenant. Hannay's Phallic rock. Swearing of the phallus. The deeper meaning of "Bury me not in Egypt." The pronouns of YHWH. Androgyne of Adam and Eve. Genesis 2:21 A side of Eve. Abraham was a sex giant. Mortality required sex education. Deucalion is the missing link from Ark to the Vessel. Ararat is Allah's Lat. The Picatrix and the Chimera. Ham is the first single gender. The Chimera of Sphinx. Enoch's Genetic Dream. The Great Scribe of DNA. Giants installed knowledge.

1 Comment
James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
James True
