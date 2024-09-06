James True
James True Live
847 - The Tower of Babel
847 - The Tower of Babel

Apollo and the Cataclysmic Reset by Electromagnetic Pulse
James True
Sep 06, 2024
Transcript

The Ark of the Covenant and the Ark of Noah are the tower of Babel. Both were built to preserve a human species. There are many towers because there are many continents. North America was the last ark to open and out came the Olmecs. Not all resets are floods. The method follows the Great Precession. Water. Air. Fire. Earth. 26,000 years like a giant clock. This is how the farmer turns the soil.

YouTube Livestream with Slides

4000 Roman dildos can't be wrong. The Mythological Spectrum. A-Zie Twins. Randall Carlson Cataclysm Calendar. The Effects of an EMP on All Digital Storage. Apollo and the Blockchain of Pythos. Tower of Babel is the Migdal or the Almond. Evolution of the Ark Gilgamesh to Noah. Xelhua, the Mesoamerican Nimrod. Jim Henson, Miss Piggy, and Pearls before Swine. The Great Pyramid of Cholula. Teaching Fertility in Egypt.

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
James True
