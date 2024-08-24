James True
James True Live
842 - The Sound of Mossad
4
0:00
-2:03:18

842 - The Sound of Mossad

The Red Heifer in Ancient American History
James True
Aug 24, 2024
4
Transcript

You can see this podcast on video with slides on YouTube here 842 - The Sound of Mossad.

The essence of America as the sacrificial red heifer is a theme that goes back long before Mossad. There is a strong history of America as a sacrificial virgin. Today we learn how to see the steps of deception throughout Amuraka’s history.

1519 - The Rape of Cortez into a golden city of topless natives was more a seduction

1636 - Step one, The Pequot War in Massachusetts Bay

1731 - Step two, the Natchez People Fall at Fort Rosalie

1753 - Step three, The Powhatan vs Conotocarious

1763 - Step four, The French & Indian War was a conspiracy of the French and British to separate the Algonquin from the Iroquois

1779 - Step five, End the Iroquois Confederacy by moving its capital to DC

1798 - Step six, The Treaty of Tellico - “guarantee the remainder of the Cherokee’s country forever"

1830 - Step seven, The Trail of Tears

1864 - Step eight, Sherman’s March through Qualla

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
