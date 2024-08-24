You can see this podcast on video with slides on YouTube here 842 - The Sound of Mossad.

The essence of America as the sacrificial red heifer is a theme that goes back long before Mossad. There is a strong history of America as a sacrificial virgin. Today we learn how to see the steps of deception throughout Amuraka’s history.

1519 - The Rape of Cortez into a golden city of topless natives was more a seduction

1636 - Step one, The Pequot War in Massachusetts Bay

1731 - Step two, the Natchez People Fall at Fort Rosalie

1753 - Step three, The Powhatan vs Conotocarious

1763 - Step four, The French & Indian War was a conspiracy of the French and British to separate the Algonquin from the Iroquois

1779 - Step five, End the Iroquois Confederacy by moving its capital to DC

1798 - Step six, The Treaty of Tellico - “guarantee the remainder of the Cherokee’s country forever"

1830 - Step seven, The Trail of Tears

1864 - Step eight, Sherman’s March through Qualla