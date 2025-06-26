Greater Israel Started in Kuwait

I lost count on how many wars started with a promise from God over real estate. Wasn’t this the warning carved into the stone at Delphi?

“Ἐγγύα, πάρα δ’ ἄτη” — “Make a pledge, and ruin is near.”

Promises are a contract on destiny. The oracle warned against such evil spirits. The Bible made one anyway.

“To your descendants I give this land… from the river of Egypt to the great river, the Euphrates.”

— Genesis 15:18

In 1991, the news called it liberation.

Iraq had invaded Kuwait, and the story went: we had to act.

But what mainstream history forgets to mention is that Kuwait sits squarely along the eastern axis of Genesis 15:18—the so-called Promised Land.

The news said it was defense. Voters were told it was moral clarity. But geopolitics runs deeper than headlines — and older than constitutions. None of us are fooled. Not really. Outrage over war is mostly a social obligation.

I cut this video to show how the biblical borders of Greater Israel became actionable policy, reinforced by media, warfare, and ritualized approval. From Netanyahu’s cartoon maps to Trump’s seal of affirmation, this isn’t prophecy — it’s execution.

And Kuwait was another square on the board.

The footage is real. The statements are public. The shape of it all is older than any treaty — and far more enduring.

