In this Wednesday livestream, James True unpacks why so much of what we call “art” has always been carpetbaggery — extraction without connection — and why AI is just the newest example. From early days in ad agencies and the hypocrisy of graphic design fashion, to the limitations of 1970s color palettes and the zine culture that once shocked, James challenges the idea that only certain mediums or people deserve the label “artist.”
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
981 - The Carpetbaggers of Artificial Intelligence
The Meaning of Art and Creativity
Aug 13, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post