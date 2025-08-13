James True

James True

981 - The Carpetbaggers of Artificial Intelligence

The Meaning of Art and Creativity
James True
Aug 13, 2025
In this Wednesday livestream, James True unpacks why so much of what we call “art” has always been carpetbaggery — extraction without connection — and why AI is just the newest example. From early days in ad agencies and the hypocrisy of graphic design fashion, to the limitations of 1970s color palettes and the zine culture that once shocked, James challenges the idea that only certain mediums or people deserve the label “artist.”

