James True

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1087 - Orca Vision is Weird

The Stereoscopic Nature of Orca Consciousness
James True's avatar
James True
Jul 15, 2026

Orca vision shows an ancient anatomy that might surprise you. Not only do they have no fovea (color receptors) they seem to have depth perception in both eyes independently. What we see as macular mono-vision they perceive as stereoscopic surround. Color vision is a product of the land and the atmosphere. What is left unpainted by color is probably more richly painted by sound.

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