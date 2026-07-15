Orca vision shows an ancient anatomy that might surprise you. Not only do they have no fovea (color receptors) they seem to have depth perception in both eyes independently. What we see as macular mono-vision they perceive as stereoscopic surround. Color vision is a product of the land and the atmosphere. What is left unpainted by color is probably more richly painted by sound.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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