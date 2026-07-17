Yelro and Grue make Bleen.
Aztec Mexica is known as a "grue" culture. Under the turquoise sky, the "Fire Serpent" (Xiuhcoatl) was the hertz of sunlight informing primitive vision. The remnants of the early psyche are preserved in the colors of their mythology. Today, Mexico's flag holds a colonial misinterpretation of the the fire serpent turned into a rattlesnake on a cactus.
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1088 - Under a Hummingbird Sky
The Fire Water of Xiuhcoatl
Jul 17, 2026
Yelro and Grue make Bleen.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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