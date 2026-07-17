James True

James True

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1088 - Under a Hummingbird Sky

The Fire Water of Xiuhcoatl
James True's avatar
James True
Jul 17, 2026

Yelro and Grue make Bleen.

Aztec Mexica is known as a "grue" culture. Under the turquoise sky, the "Fire Serpent" (Xiuhcoatl) was the hertz of sunlight informing primitive vision. The remnants of the early psyche are preserved in the colors of their mythology. Today, Mexico's flag holds a colonial misinterpretation of the the fire serpent turned into a rattlesnake on a cactus.

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