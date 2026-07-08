James True

James True

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Dating the Next Aztec New Fire Ceremony

Why this is so complicated and what we can divine.
James True's avatar
James True
Jul 08, 2026

I covered some of the struggles determining an exact date for the fifty-two year 2026/2027 Aztec New Fire Ceremony and explaining all of the factors involved and a possible answer as to why we don't know and what probably happened. Is this date truly lost?

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