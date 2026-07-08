I covered some of the struggles determining an exact date for the fifty-two year 2026/2027 Aztec New Fire Ceremony and explaining all of the factors involved and a possible answer as to why we don't know and what probably happened. Is this date truly lost?
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Dating the Next Aztec New Fire Ceremony
Why this is so complicated and what we can divine.
Jul 08, 2026
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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