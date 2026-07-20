I've been preparing you for this for over a decade. The amount of resistance you feel absorbing today's material is directly proportional to how much you think the world is broken. There is a purpose and a lesson to every phoenix.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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