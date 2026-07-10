The rise of reality TV before the rise of social media mimics the same historic path literature took from its origins in fiction into nonfiction. We invented truth after fiction, not before. This should bother us more. We should find this peculiar.
It took us thousands of years to decide we should separate facts from the lore we recollect. This idea of two separate categories remained undiscovered until 1867. There is no central inventor; libraries suddenly realized these things were different. Nonfiction was a conscious emergence, the same way depth perspective in paintings came late in the 14th century.
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1086 - The Truth About Fiction
Tracking the Aztec Pleiades
Jul 10, 2026
The rise of reality TV before the rise of social media mimics the same historic path literature took from its origins in fiction into nonfiction. We invented truth after fiction, not before. This should bother us more. We should find this peculiar.
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James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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