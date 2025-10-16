James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

S6E3 - The Problem with Globalism

The Muscle Of Hate
James True's avatar
James True
Oct 16, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

The nationalists want to fight globalism with anti-anti-fascism and people are confused about who are the good guys. Alex Jones is An NGO and has tampered with elections. Robby Roadsteamer is framed for sexual giraffement.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture