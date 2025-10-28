I back up my claim the Bibi not kissing the wall is another proof for the ancient Benjamite religion of ruck humping weaponized into a franchise of disenfranchised. The meaning of The White Man goes all the way back to Thebes and the incineration of the placebo in modern times.
1010 - White Man Has No Ka
Every President Kisses the Lips of St Peter
Oct 28, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes