1010 - White Man Has No Ka

Every President Kisses the Lips of St Peter
James True
Oct 28, 2025
I back up my claim the Bibi not kissing the wall is another proof for the ancient Benjamite religion of ruck humping weaponized into a franchise of disenfranchised. The meaning of The White Man goes all the way back to Thebes and the incineration of the placebo in modern times.

