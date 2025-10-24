James True

James True

1008 - Trump Invades Manhattan

The Politics of Revenge.
James True
Oct 24, 2025
The Politics of Revenge. Trump’s Chemical Warfare. The Capital Is No Place For The First Amendment. China Don’t Care. Michael Aquino is an American Hero. Two-Party Revenge Cult. Trump’s Antifa Handbook. Aquino on 9/11. Tucker Rejects Charity. There Are Only Three Genders.

© 2025 James True
