Eisenhower’s “Operation Wetback” program in 1954 expelled 1.1 million worker in a single year. That summer “Under God” was added to the pledge of allegiance.
S6E6 - One Nation, Under God
ICE in Rome, Eisenhower's Operation Wetback, The Supremacy Clause.
Oct 22, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
