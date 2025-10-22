James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

S6E6 - One Nation, Under God

ICE in Rome, Eisenhower's Operation Wetback, The Supremacy Clause.
James True's avatar
James True
Oct 22, 2025
Share
Transcript

Eisenhower’s “Operation Wetback” program in 1954 expelled 1.1 million worker in a single year. That summer “Under God” was added to the pledge of allegiance.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture