1009 - Do Not Watch This Stream

Oct 27, 2025
Weird how no cartels have responded. Almost like the war on drugs is a false flag. But that would be embarrassing—with COVID-19 still warm on the rack. America’s addiction to fentanyl isn’t Mexico’s problem; it’s ours. We’re running from our own problems by exporting weakness and weaponizing it as imperialism.

