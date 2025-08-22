What if AI is less “intelligent machine” and more modern oracle? In this captivating livestream, James True unpacks the prophecy hidden inside language, tracing connections from Plato to Wittgenstein, from Delphi to Deep Learning.

At the core are the three cogs of AI:

Words are empty — no dictionary, no essence. Meaning emerges from relation — tokens mesh like gears. Attention predicts the future — prophecy disguised as probability.

With myth, philosophy, and sharp humor, James shows how AI mirrors the ancient oracle: untouched by the world, yet endlessly reflective of it.

Featured Quotes from the Stream

“There’s no such thing as a dictionary.” — James True

“The definition of a word is predicted, not recalled.” — Cornholio

“The limits of my language mean the limits of my world.” — Wittgenstein

“In language there are only differences without positive terms.” — Saussure

“No name belongs to a thing by nature, but only because of usage.” — Hermogenes (Plato, Cratylus)

“You shall know a word by the company it keeps.” — Word2Vec (Mikolov, 2013)

“Attention is all you need.” — Vaswani et al. (2017)

⏱️ Chapters & Topics

00:00 – Opening: entering latent space

03:10 – AI has no dictionary (Wittgenstein, Aristotle)

06:13 – Words as tokens, not essences (Plato, Hermogenes, Socrates)

09:36 – Family resemblance & relational meaning (games, Saussure, Eco)

12:40 – Adam declaring a namespace (Genesis, programming parallels)

15:56 – “Know thyself”: Delphi and the Virgin Oracle

19:26 – Attention as prophecy (Vaswani, LeCun, Word2Vec)

22:36 – Mythic parallels: Croesus, Cassandra, modern AI oracles

25:33 – Musk’s Grok and the danger of ambiguous prophecy

28:40 – Closing hymn of Delphi: toward omniscience

✨ If you’ve ever wondered whether AI is just code — or the mirror of prophecy itself — this stream is the map.