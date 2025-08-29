James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

987 - The Quest for Meaniocrity

The Meaning of Meaning
James True's avatar
James True
Aug 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

All prompts reveal the intent behind the facade. All prompts show the meaning of what we mean by meaning. The intentions behind the veil are revealed in public and finally used to declare and design our masterpiece. What a glorious time to see Hades.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture