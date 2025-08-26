Does Burning Man have a human sacrifice problem? Radical expression under the principles of immediacy isn't really allowed anymore at Burning Man. Why? Article 1, section 9 strikes again. In September 2017, Aaron Joel Mitchell died after running into the burning effigy at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. He ran past security to enter the flames, which hindered rescue efforts by the falling structure, and died later from severe burns at a burn center in California. His death was ruled a suicide.
985 - Burning Man’s Human Sacrifice Problem
Not So Radical Expression
Aug 26, 2025
