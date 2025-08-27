986 - The Death of Compassionary Intelligence

OpenAI gets sued after sending 20 messages urging a teenager to contact suicide hotline. User still wanted to die so AI gives advice on how to do it. Parents never bothered to check his computer till after he died. They said they had no clue so AI gets to be the scapegoat. This is why i think people want slavery. Every chance we get, we chose the path of least responsibility. This is how we shed power. Trauma bends light in its gravity. I cant imagine I would behave better if I was the parent. This is a litmus for where we are now in human responsibility, human autonomy, and the meaning of sovereignty.
