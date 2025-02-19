Playback speed
930 - The Billionaire's Torque

47 Countries in 55 minutes
James True
Feb 19, 2025
Try and do a livestream in the middle of an Eagle’s vision of peace. Still we discuss the beyonder’s torque. The charisma of their own splendor seems to carve gravity. Money is a huge clue. It would be easier to read if we could just stop invading so many countries.

