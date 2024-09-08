Playback speed
The final days of New York City
James True
Sep 08, 2024
This video was removed from YouTube a few days after I published it. It sat alone in my files with all the rest of my censored creations for years. I always liked the vibe. I don’t consider it controversial. While everyone was freaking out about social distancing, vaccines, and mask mandates; the country was liquidated on March 22 2020. We are the only generation who gets to remember what happened.

Speech is not free. I do not want a world where it is. Speech is expensive because speech is powerful. All of the people you see in this video are from New York City but only some of them are allowed to remain on the record. This is a snapshot of what it took to empty the streets of a city that never sleeps and destroy the entire world with a shot heard round the world.

