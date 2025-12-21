TTA Episode: The Fisher King - Scene 9 Daily

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of James TrueSubscribe to watchTTA Episode: The Fisher King - Scene 9 DailyToday's ProgressJames TrueDec 21, 2025∙ Paid21ShareOval Office shot from The Trump Administration.Trump molests the western hemisphere while Pete watches.Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of James True.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.James True LiveJames True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJames TrueRecent EpisodesTTA Episode: The Fisher King - Scene 12 Daily56 mins ago • James True1026 - The Fog of FentanylDec 6 • James True1025 - He's Got the Whole WorldNov 21 • James True1024 - That Time Hitler Invented GlobalismNov 20 • James True1023 - Nuremberg on ICENov 19 • James True1021 - Mein Kampf is Bigger Than YoursNov 14 • James True1018 - For the Love of Jodie FosterNov 7 • James True