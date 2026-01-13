The sky reads and writes the crust of the Earth.
Silica — what you see in the ground. About 25% of Earth’s crust. (SiO₂)
Silicon — The metalloid refined from silica. Atomic 14. (Si)
Silicone — A liquid polymer made from silicon. (Si–O)
Ball Lightning — lightning strikes silicon-rich soil, vaporizing minerals into a glowing plasma sphere that slowly oxidizes and fades.
RAM — memory chips are silicon wafers you read and write using light.
Ouranos to Gaia.
The Sky writes. The Earth keeps.
🔑 Support & Join the Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JamesTrue
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1029 - Ball Lightning and the Ancient Computer
A World History of Ball Lightning, Will-o-wisp, and Hitodama
Jan 13, 2026
The sky reads and writes the crust of the Earth.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes