1029 - Ball Lightning and the Ancient Computer

A World History of Ball Lightning, Will-o-wisp, and Hitodama
James True
Jan 13, 2026

The sky reads and writes the crust of the Earth.

Silica — what you see in the ground. About 25% of Earth’s crust. (SiO₂)

Silicon — The metalloid refined from silica. Atomic 14. (Si)

Silicone — A liquid polymer made from silicon. (Si–O)

Ball Lightning — lightning strikes silicon-rich soil, vaporizing minerals into a glowing plasma sphere that slowly oxidizes and fades.

RAM — memory chips are silicon wafers you read and write using light.

Ouranos to Gaia.

The Sky writes. The Earth keeps.

