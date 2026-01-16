New bird communication research revealing the origin of the werewolf psyche in ancient Rome. Is the Sibyl the female link? Did the temple of the Vestal virgin cloister the female oracle and turn it into a bureaucracy?
Articles:
The Acoustic Intelligence of Birds and Men -
New Revelations on Early Greek Consciousness
The Coming of the Sibyl
From Wild Caves to Marble Temples: The Taming of the Oracle
1030 - The Oracle of Versipellis
Bird Language, the Sibyl, and the Vestal Virgins
Jan 16, 2026
New bird communication research revealing the origin of the werewolf psyche in ancient Rome. Is the Sibyl the female link? Did the temple of the Vestal virgin cloister the female oracle and turn it into a bureaucracy?
