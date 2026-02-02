1036 - Solomon's Mundi

Certain ideas consistently trigger embarrassment before understanding—hermaphrodites, Lucifer, taboo history, forbidden symbols. Rather than treating shame as a weapon or deterrent, this talk reframes it as a navigational instrument: a psychic radar pointing toward suppressed truths.

From there, the stream moves through mythology, anthropology, and neuropsychology—covering the bicameral mind, sacred twins, hermaphroditic origins of consciousness, and the slow emergence of gender, morality, and social cohesion. Biblical patriarchs, Greek myth, Egyptian gods, and biological pleomorphism are examined not as moral stories, but as records of an evolving psyche.

This is not a performance and not a comfort piece. It’s an intuitive excavation of what early humans were like before modern identity, before fixed gender, before shame calcified into law.

Chapter Markers

00:00 – Shame as an Intuitive Signal

01:08 – Psychological Invalidation vs Comfortable Truth

02:47 – Symbols as Antennas (666, taboo, reaction tests)

04:06 – Shame as Radar, Not Repellent

05:00 – Tools, Fear, and Misused Power

06:14 – Lightning, Kings, and Natural Overturning

07:09 – Tradition as a Tyrant

07:50 – Carbon, 666, and Material Reality

09:06 – Hermaphrodites and the Twin Pattern

10:26 – Esau & Jacob, Sacred Twins Everywhere

11:25 – Blue Team vs Red Team (Two Psyches)

12:43 – Bicameral Mind and Early Humanity

14:17 – Placebo, God-Voices, and the Second Lobe

15:26 – Inbreeding, Early Psyche, and Shame

17:15 – Loss of Immortality Through Conscious Sex

18:29 – Mythology as Psychological Record

19:41 – Gender Fluidity in Ancient Texts

20:39 – Commerce, Taboo, and Early Social Magic

22:15 – Violence, Ritual, and Community Formation

23:23 – Reproduction, Outbreeding, and Time

25:13 – Natural Intelligence and Animizm

26:21 – Law, Themis, and the Severing Cut

27:03 – Flood Myths and the Birth of Gender Consciousness

29:16 – Hermaphrodites vs “Defects”

30:36 – Digits, Number Systems, and Pleomorphism

31:21 – Healing, Placebo, and Cellular Intelligence

32:05 – Nudity and the Discovery of Sex

33:17 – Hermaphroditic Seed of Humanity

35:00 – Power, Elites, and Animizm Today

36:35 – Baphomet, Pan, Khnum, and the Primordial Adam

38:42 – Daksha, Genghis Khan, and Mass Proliferation

40:03 – Tents, Misgendering, and Biblical Clues

41:31 – The Curse of Ham and Immortality

43:02 – Longevity, Mortality, and Social Addiction

45:41 – Gilgamesh, Enkidu, and the Twin Self

47:16 – Time, Digestion, and Conscious Death

48:52 – Reproduction by Command

50:19 – Consciousness Hallucinating Itself