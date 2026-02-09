James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

1039 - The Meaning of Everything

Pedo is to Kid what Island is to Rock
James True's avatar
James True
Feb 09, 2026

It's not theater. It's Ritual. America speaks through archetypes. Are we listening?

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture