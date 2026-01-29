Masonic changes happen in this realm via an unconscious hidden hand that wears a uniform. Who are the perpetrators of the unconscious? What does it mean to wear their uniform?
🔑 Support & Join the Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JamesTrue
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1034 - The Hidden Hand Is Unconscious
The Freemason's Cloak
Jan 29, 2026
Masonic changes happen in this realm via an unconscious hidden hand that wears a uniform. Who are the perpetrators of the unconscious? What does it mean to wear their uniform?
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes