Join us today for Live Calls at 1pm! See Patreon for zoom call-in link.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1032 - The Two Party Brain
Jan 23, 2026
Join us today for Live Calls at 1pm! See Patreon for zoom call-in link.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes