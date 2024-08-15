See this?

Ego and the immune system are the same. The more one rises out of communistic thinking the stronger the field of “self” grows. The self is one’s immunity. Sovereignty is the cleanest bill of health. So how does it work?

Placebo comes from the same part of the brain where we tell lies — the frontal lobe. Every brain has a frontal lobe. Mother Afrika wanted Homo sapiens sapiens to have a even bigger one. Much bigger. So big we grew an achilles to keep us straight. Placebo is the invention of Prometheus — the forward-thinking brain. This meat in your skull is a time machine and it casts a bubble into the future that protects you from unwanted electricity.

The expression “elephant in the room” comes from our ability to lie to ourselves so effectively. Ignorance is inflammation. We lie to isolate an injury. We lie to heal. We lie to protect. We lie to maintain. Health is our only church and we believe in it so strongly we survive. Or, we do not. All of this comes from the potency of one’s belief. Charisma is contagious. Plasma is its commodity and beauty is ego petrified upon the face. Lies are medicine because they help us drink from the dirtiest of waters and still hydrate.

Knowing government lies to you is intelligence. Knowing you lie to yourself is wisdom. Knowing lies are medicine is epiphany. Fame is medicine. Folklore is medicine. Fashion is medicine. Mythology is medicine. All of these trigger an immune response we can measure electrically.

Nurses don’t get sick because their ego makes it impossible. If scrubs and a mask help them believe, we will give all the credit to the fabric. We finally ready to see the electricity. That’s what Aquarius is all about. Contagion is very real my friends. This is the plasma of poor belief and many suffer from this plague. Stop listening to the charlatans who want you to doubt its dangers. Be as contagious as you can. Spread your vision of on every doorknob and water fountain. Lick every fork in the basket if you have to. We have to spread this virus as fast as we can.