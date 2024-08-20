If poison is medicine; and lies are poison; and vaccines are lies — fuck. Did I just prove vaccines are safe and effective? I need to sit down because I am suddenly very unclear about what just happened. You are welcome to join me.

The immune system runs on paradox. This will surprise you if you can afford it. If you cannot, you are stuck insisting good medicine is free from the influence of inaccuracy. The low-rent mind pays its way with ‘Yea’ or ‘Nay’ to vaccines. This kind of living is cake in the stream.

Eye of newt has to be slimy. Moreover, the pharmacist’s nose needs its warts. These factors dilate the gut to illuminate. The gut is a lumen. It drinks the colors from your food. Every poison you take under intention is spectral information. It takes hours to digest food because their notes are too low to hear in one sitting. The gymnastics of medicine are the same. It would be impossible for medicine to be both safe and effective. This is a lie we tell children who have been encouraged to close their eyes and look away.

But what if you stared directly into the core of your wound and lied, “You are going to be okay!” Blood is spurting. You see bone poking out. You lie louder, “You are going to be okay!” Conviction under duress is the power of belief and we pace everyone who sees this faith on our face. They believe it with us and the plasma is amplified with every heartbeat. Now we’re cooking with poison. If we lose our religion the patient falls into shock. Send in the fluorescent sirens of the emergency room.

Is dilation the missing ingredient from homeopathy? Do our organic pharmacists insist on being honest at the cost of what works? Do we need Fern Trindleriver from the coast to be so beautiful for her tincture to work? Does the charisma from her sun-kissed shoulders help the medicine or hurt? Perhaps it is better if we were afraid because it is desperation that dilates. How does the gut lumenate in a medical culture where predictability and insurance are in every ingredient?

Embrace the hypocritical oath and drink the paradox of healing

Medicine is venom from a snake that dilates. The idea of “do no harm” means “do no medicine.” The Hippocratic Oath is hypocritical because it has to be. It’s mantra is, “This will only hurt a bit.” The spell subdues the patient rather than invigorates. Does this reduction in spirit help or hurt?

If we told the child, “This poisonous spoon will be the most pain you have ever tasted and by suffering under its challenge you will become a Royal Lion of the Golden Order of Courage!” (Doctor is decreeing this from atop his stool as the nurse applauds)

Do your medicine. Maladapt to disease with enough fear to sip its cure bravely. Do not pucker the lips or hold thine nose. Embrace the power of your Grey Skull and tell yourself, “Medicine is a mouth that opens in the rain.”

“Technology of Belief” elaborates more on how the body processes medicine and poison and how we learn the difference.