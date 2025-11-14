James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

1021 - Mein Kampf is Bigger Than Yours

The Culture of Nick Fuentes
James True's avatar
James True
Nov 14, 2025

ICE Exposes Itself. Compassion for Groypers. Hitler’s Tiny WeeWee. The Cult of Fertility.
🔑 Support & Join the Community
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/JamesTrue

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture