James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

1015 - CIA vs Mexico

Tuesday, Nov 4 2025
James True's avatar
James True
Nov 04, 2025

Did CIA kill Carlos Manzo? Death of a Tin Man. Trump’s Yoga in Nigeria. Live Calls!

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture