The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has revoked the First Amendment in the name of “Public Safety.” Senate Bill 2343, first passed in 2023 has received some controversy but not enough to make a difference. The legislature announced today the law would stay in their books. This is a growing trend that’s reflected in Reason’s poll showing a majority of voters from both parties thinks the First Amendment is going too far in granting Americans free speech.

Since Covid-19, people don’t really seem to care that every state in the union has a shiny new arm of government called the “Department of Safety.” Every session, state laws like this are being passed under the cover of low-drama. People will be as unconcerned about this news as they were about the First Amendment disappearing in Florida.

Mississippi Bill 2343 specifies all forms of public assembly must ask permission from the Department of Safety thirty days in advance.

The Right to Immediacy

There’s something even more noticeably unnoticeable here. The secret civil right you never knew is disappearing from the landscape. This endangered species is your right to immediacy and it was implied and enforced by our Constitution and its founding documents. Natural man is the living expression of immediacy. His rights to Life, Liberty, and Pursuit requires it. We are endowed by our creator to exercise immediacy. Spontaneity is a population’s only mobility and the Department of Public Safety tranq’ed the country right in its ass.

Any new law or police action, regardless of how horrid, has a thirty-day amnesty before it is lawful for people to assemble about it. This is the technique of “Two steps forward; wait fifteen minutes.” This tactic was used in Ottawa during the Trucker’s Strike and it was the only thing that worked.

Last week, we learned about the media’s use of emotional buffering. A planted story is twisted to seem it is actively unfolding when, in fact, the decision is made and the deal is done. Media’s purpose is to buffer people’s reactions through folklore. During Notre Dame, the headlines said, “The Cause of the Fire is Still Unknown.” The mystery dwindled as long as was necessary to subdue its craving.

Emotional buffering is a media technique to pace people to a new policy by slowing unfolding its truth and thereby neutering immediacy

Patience is a weapon of mass destruction when it is turned against the people. Under patience, the civilized are ruled through table manners. Manners are as far away from immediacy as we can get. We don’t have the right to immediacy anymore. You have the right to be patient and government will say and do anything to protect that for you at all costs.

~James

