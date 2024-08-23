Writing about politics makes my mouth taste like acid. I do it to honor my father. He fell for the story of a Vietnamese speedboat off the Gulf of Tonkin. I am his living fool. I pound his shame into my keyboard and hope you will hear him out. He is screaming at you to never do the same.

This is the sound of Mossad saying, “Checkmate”

On April 29th, 2019, the Republican Governor of Florida signed a bill making it a felony for a Veteran of the USS Liberty to give an eyewitness account of Israel attacking them. America’s ally littered the hull with 821 armor-piercing bullets and five torpedos in the middle of the day.

“But sir, it’s an American ship!” was recorded over the radio but Israeli command confirmed the attack again. Thirty-four American Sailors died and hundreds more were wounded because Israel wanted the United States to attack Egypt. But you can’t say this on a Florida campus, and five years later, Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens still haven’t told you this happened.

I told everybody I could. I told everybody and everybody didn’t care. No one could disagree and they didn’t. No one Making America Great or Keeping America Great found this important. They still don’t care. Why should they when they know the appetite of the people? Let Mossad take us. We have done nothing to stop them and we are still doing nothing to this day.

Every three days its heart clacks as the federal government passes a new law. Why arrest people when we can detain them? Why search their home when can cursory sweep? Why Habeas corpus when we can bypass it for public safety?

We are the Neo-Native-Americans selling their land all over again. We are living on a freedom reservation. I don’t blame Israel. Mossad told us what they would do and did it. We sold this country for a single red bead from their laser pointer.

Did anyone notice people were distracted by a giant laser beam?

Last month Reason Magazine reported a majority of Americans believe the Bill of Rights goes too far. I believe this study to be true. Americans hate this Country almost as much as they hate freedom. Freedom’s ring is Tinnitus in the population’s ear.

Why do so many believe America is worthless? Why are we following the same people who do the same thing? I’m not talking about our government; I’m taking about us. Let Mossad take it. They earned it. Just like in Florida, twenty-seven states had their throats cut and not a single red hat complains.

Every nurse did the Covid dance and those who were too clever twerked, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.” When Q said, “These people are stupid” everyone stupid assumed “these people” meant anyone but them. It must be hard for Mossad to get up in the morning and call this warfare.

Michael Aquino wrote in MindWar that 9/11 was an act of peaceful warfare the military conducts psychologically. He provides his own briefs advocating for MindWars as a weapon of peace.

Jack Posobiec is a commissioned Naval Warfare Intelligence graduate who was stationed aboard the USS Twitter to post war propaganda under the Smith-Mundt Act. Five years later, and he has moved his port of call to the NYTimes Best Sellers List. His social media rise was overnight thanks to an injection from OAN.

The OAN Network is an arm of Naval Intelligence and no one noticed. Enlisted information warfare graduates spent Covid 19 posting propaganda from a bunker in Langley. Michael Aquino told you these things but his eyebrows were too scary. He told you how easy it was to manipulate a nation with a color and an adjective. He told the truth about 9/11 but we rejected it. We Mandala’d him into Herman Munster’s grandfather and waited for a tropical blue laser to dazzle us again.

Is this the sound of “we’re winning?” Is this really the atmosphere where nuclear codes that would destroy the entire world are truly left to one chance?

From Breitbart to PizzaGate to the White House

You are hallucinating a democracy. You are chewing on governmedia’s leathery fake shoe. Mossad knows you want a satanic submarine island of celebrity pedophiles. Smell the fake arches painted on a shed. Watch its spray-painted dome fall off in a storm. Speculate on the plastic cows and the baby-raping ambulance but never doubt its true. We follow red dots as easy as we follow red hats and America still can’t spell, “Mossad.”

Before 7 AM, Aug 8, 2018, a reporter caught Steve Bannon entering Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion. The following day, QAnon posts “Showtime!” and named the Clinton Foundation linked in human trafficking. Exactly one year later to the day, Epstein “died” a year later on August 10, 2019 - Wasp meets Caterpillar

I say let them take us. At least Mossad sees what America is worth. At least Mossad understands how gullible we are and how desperately we want to be in their kennel. We beg for a master under a guise of fake duress.

I know we have more flesh to give. I see this forming a New World Court. We feel safe up here away from Europe. We are king-ier than the last people who tried to be king of the hill. We reject the rejecters who were rejecting long before we got here. This is the ancient game of Pitz.

The ancient Mayan game of Pitz where everyone’s hands are clean. Historians are torn if the winners of the game or the losers of the game were sacrificed.

America’s hands are clean bouncing a rubber ball with its ass cheeks. We use the fear of god for moral immunity. Let Mossad take us. They bought America fair-and-square as we sang our sacred hymn, “I know you are, but what am I.”

“As of this writing, none of the representatives in Washington investigating the Epstein case have heard or are aware of any Israeli intelligence connections between Epstein, our government, or Israel.” - Wasp meets Caterpillar

Robert Maxwell, age 68, was found floating in the water off the Canary Islands. Maxwell sang like a bird about Mossad. He should know how they work, he helped create it. The only mistake I have seen Mossad make was forgetting to wipe its feet. But why would they need to? Sweeping the crime scene for those kinds of tracks is a felony in twenty-seven states.