CBS Calls Kennedy Center Honors the ‘Trump Kennedy Center Honors’

What We Learned in 2025

The Right is pro-war.

The Left is anti-peace.

This is what we learned in 2025.

In 2019, you were stupid for doubting Fauci.

In 2025, you’re a fascist for believing in RFK Jr.

Both sides prove you should hone your discernment.

Both sides dismiss the individual as an anecdote.

This explains why Brussels sprouts taste like evil. It’s a complex flavor made from two opposing components.

1) Voting is consent to an abusive relationship with the government.

2) The experience of voting is what helps you become conscious.

Can you see the fruit? Look how much we’ve grown.

Both sides agree, “my body, my choice.”

Both sides agree the Health Secretary is a stooge.

Both sides prove the system is unworthy of your respect or fealty.

The Trump Kennedy Center

The only immoral thing you can do is perform like a monkey.

“It is financially devastating but morally exhilarating,”

said Doug Varone, for refusing to perform at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Center.

Doug captures the truth of morality. It’s supposed to be expensive. It’s a physical computation where we consciously push back against the limits of our resources for a greater purpose.

Trump’s gold-plated taste reveals the Right’s belief that money and art are the same. A toilet dipped in gold becomes art because only a few can afford it. Trump didn’t hide this fetish — he made us watch.

How is all of this not making America great again?

Grabbing Boaz by the East Wing

Trump leaving office prematurely, whether for medical or legal reasons, would be a sure sign of a hidden hand steering us into the light. His legacy would be forever remembered in the destruction of the East Wing and the feminine pillar (Boaz) of America. Trump is a rejection of balance and a politics of revenge. Even the coin he commissioned bears his face on both sides. This is the kind of mythology only Shakespeare could write.

TPUSA’s Remembering Charlie Kirk Revival

Here’s a shot from TPUSA’s Remembering Charlie Kirk Revival. Not a single flower on stage during Charlie’s memorial. It’s not so weird when you understand the picture. Flowers are the opposite of money. Here’s hoping the right people remember you.

Happy New Year!

The word apocalypse means revelation — an ending that results in seeing. Sight is what we fear most because the eye is a wound. Read my latest book Black-Eye Club.