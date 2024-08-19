I did a livestream about all of these slides - Ego and the Immune System

The primary function of the immune system is to distinguish self from all that is not. That wasn’t a metaphysical sentence. The body has a very simple immigration policy. The mechanics of inflammation knows who you are and who you are not. At least it’s supposed to. The TSA we call phagocytosis isn’t perfect because you are a living god who is intentionally hackable. You command a microcosm of dancing nurses with your own CIA. You manipulate your cellular population with a myriad of puppet dictators in a wide variety of attempts to stimulate an immune response. Face it, you have no idea what you’re doing down there and if the people inside you knew it you’d be gone. All of us are playing God.

“What the body believes the body grows.” Technology of Belief

I keep chanting that placebo and lying are the same but the songs of anti-virus and anti-contagion are too intoxicating to ignore. Today, I watched a prominent doctor defend the anti-virus position by calling the other side a “narcissist.” In one sentence, my doubt lost all of its benefits and I feel compelled to write what I do now.

Telling me you don’t believe in virus isn’t cutting it. We are egoic plasma and we will not survive on a diet of anti-salad. Denying something exists doesn’t tell me what does. It only tells me what you want to lose importance. Why not push a new cosmology instead of vandalizing an old one?

We need more from this community than a church that worships the Great Antisome. I see an immense warp engine behind all of this unclaimed torque. Humanity will strap on this new jetpack the moment we drop our fetish for charlatans.

In the distance, the blonde larp calls, “everyone I know who went off pharmaceuticals was fine.” His decree is public masturbation and a slap in the face to anyone with Epilepsy or Parkinson’s. His ideal requires an entire world to be wrong so a few shallow ears can get off. PROTIP: The entire world isn’t wrong. It isn’t right either, but that’s no excuse to worship larpers.

Thank goodness the constellation of Corona continues to crown every fool. The past few days I have seen some of the weakest attempts to prop up, “there is no such thing as virus.” When the good guys use ridicule and obfuscation, all that’s left is mutiny.

Mankind if a social creature who has created an entire ventral nervous system to interpret the face. Our facial look-up software uses more of the brain than any other activity. Just like in the forest, humans are like trees in that every immune response is intentionally contagious.

Two things to see here. Firstly, contagion is intentional. Second, it is the immune response that is contagious. You don’t need a virus to resonate a dis-ease.

Many cannot hear their own emergency so the immune response amplifies its signal to help. This is a strategy of nature and has proved important for human survival. The roots of a wounded tree do not have to convince the other trees their suffering is valid. They secrete the oil of emergency into the soil and the forest empathizes chemically. This same phenomena is observed in ponds. Any ecosystem, of which civilization is one, will use contagion to communicate.

Mankind’s Successes at Triggering an immune response:

In 1100BC we followed a grumpy man with a poisonous snake on a stick into the desert till it triggered an immune response. In 400AD we collected dried skin flakes from the cold sores of an old woman and snorted them up our nostrils to trigger an immune response. In the 1400’s, wax and feces collected from the soggy crack of a horse hoof was injected under the skin to trigger an immune response. The sixteenth century, we pricked witches with metal prongs drawing blood to trigger a village-wide immune response. The witch supply collapsed fifty years later so we harvested the pus from the ass of a traveling cow and smeared it into the freshly opened sores of children sequestered in a barn. That triggered an immune response. By the 18th century we were mixing mercury and spit into silly putty and coating our wounds to stimulate an immune response. A hundred years later we started scraping the dusty green mold from the surface of an orange and freebasing it into our lungs to trigger an immune response. In the last couple of years we injected aluminum from the finest corporate logos endowed with government’s blank insert and the steady hands of a masked-zombie wearing scrubs.

All of these things and many more have been employed to stimulate our immune response. All of them have worked. The historical innovations in this field have been both remarkable and concerning. All of our culture and fashion proves contagion. Some of the worst ideas medicine has ever conceived could only be spread through this vehicle. Covid-19 taught us disease can be transmitted through a press release.

If rabies is not a virus, call it “a radicalized protein shell faster than a speeding bullet.”

Rabies is the fortune cookie that every brain wants. Its gain of function is the promise of infinite thought. Rabies is so deadly because it gives every neuron what it always wanted — importance. Importance is its gain of function. Neurons die without witness. Neurons commit terrorism if they are forsaken by their god. They will do the impossible to drink from the river of Zeus’ thought. This desire is exploited by rabies and people who tell you this virus isn’t real are loitering.

This is a picture of rabies. We make our own rabies now and plant radioactive ink on the tip and watch it ricochet through the brain’s neurophysiology almost as fast as the speed of sound.

Rabies is not an exotic kuru bacteria from Haiti birthed in an elite pedophile swamp. I personally watched rabies kill two raccoons, three of their children, four foxes, and two skunks and all of them were in America. I never thought to doubt rabies until Corona. Like most of you, I doubted contagion with all my heart. I insisted “Humanity was not a Virus” and wrote a book about it. I doubted contagion as long as the next guy but I learned when it was time to stop. I noticed the posture of the anti-virus movement was the same as pro-vaccine. I saw the same consistent dodging of real discussion and straw-man postulates.

Beyond the debate of virus, I noticed how every anti-crowd gets free gravity from anyone who was already miserable. This is so much more about consciousness than virus. Our reaction to Corona has created its own wake and it has taught us a lot about people and their reactions to a new solar frequency.

I took its medicine and rebuilt my understanding of immunity from the ground up. During this time, I saw people who knew some things pretend they knew all things because that’s what the crowd wanted. People want answers long before they think to ask for truth. Like them, I wanted contagion to burn at the stake, too. I wanted to stab the foundation of rabies in the face with a knife and laugh at its misfortune but all I found was truth.

Contagion is real because prana is too.

We can’t have one with the other.

Rabies is a protein shell. So are exosomes, cytokines, and extracellular vesicles. These are envelopes containing propaganda written in a 4-bit language of A, C, G, and T. These are psychic vibrations because they illicit a reaction from our being. We are who we are because we are receptive to being informed. Rabies is an especially simple protein shell. You could call it a postcard. It’s shaped like a bullet under the microscope.

The rabies postcard has allowed the Allen Institute to map the entire brain which I studied for my latest book. This is why I feel confident speaking against Antisome doctors who instead of practicing medicine can only doubt it. I don’t need you or them to believe this. Only my book needs to rest on these laurels. I also believe it’s important to understand the psychology of charlatanism and the anti-virus movement gives us an opportunity to grow. Charlatans want to feel vital to a community more than they want the help it. Charlatans are not evil, they are improperly grown.

Ego is Protagion

Nurses don’t get sick because they have ego. Ego doesn’t disprove virus, it invigorates the ability to constructively fantasize psychic energy. This wave from the frontal lobe creates its own protein shell of propaganda where contagion and charisma act as pheromonological phenomenon. We cast belief into each exosome and send it on a crusade to either kill or save humanity because we are a living God motivated by emotions.

Gain of function is clearly visible through extracellular vesicle function.

Cells absorb protein shells from their environment and nothing has to be ”alive” for them to do it. All of us get email and no one is claiming it’s impossible because email is inert. The debate that an exosome is not a virus is a bad one because extracellular vesicles communicate under a well-documented gain of function. We have photos proving extracellular “contagion.” We call it transmission or “association” because we don’t consider this an attack so much as a union.

Keep in mind “attack” is a judgement of society and nothing in the body actually attacks itself. We do watch macrophages obliterate their own citizens and we could label this as “attack” but we’d be wrong. Only recently have we come to understand those dying cells were asking the body for help. They requested death by sending out a protein shell, aka virus, asking for assistance. The body rushes in as a death doula and the cycle of life continues.

Apoptosis is the profound realization that the tearing apart of a cell is its sacrifice to the whole. Every piece is diligently embalmed and venerated by the body.

Contagion is better understood as propaganda. The body loves propaganda. Everything that happens in the body is a free market jungle. Every organ puts out its own press releases and the body responds to each post and chooses to be manipulated by the story that hits most. This is the essence of conscious placebo emanating through neural agency. Nearly all of the body’s tokens are generated in the retina when you daydream. We trade beauty for permission in the Thalamus. We prostitute our best limbic flavors and send them into our retina to see which ones please God the most.

Contagion is the vehicle of our symbiosis through transposons, exosomes, cytokines, extracellular vesicles, and even virus. What we fail to understand is contagion is an electro-psychic phenomenon working through our cell’s ion channels. We are ocarinas manipulated by these holes. We are terrified of the power from our own placebo because we lack the worth to want samadhi. Until we do, we will rely on novelty poison like pharmaceuticals, charlatanism, exoticism, and rarity to stimulate the immune system.

I learned so much about rabies as a form of medicine I wrote a book called Black-Eye Club - https://amzn.to/3AvrVD3