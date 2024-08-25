When does a tickle become assault? Everyone has a Rubicon where the babysitter pins you to the couch and smothers you with giggles. There is a line where we start kicking because the tickle hurts. Pain hertz.

Your limbic network uses pain to communicate. Pain is the only sensation we have. Every other sensation is hallucinated from pain’s haunches. We call it “pain” but it is better understood as source. Source is the totality of limbic input coming into your universe. Here’s a graph plotting what the nerves sense under two very different experiences. Can you see the difference?

These two experiences are electrically identical

We drink our world through squirts of one-hundred millivolts. The mind rewards the body when it’s right, and withholds from the body when it’s wrong. Both of these sensations run on a binary of yes and no. Every discomfort from source is our illusion. Every feeling we call good or bad is source in costume. We are punished by hallucinations and rewarded with make-believe. Contrary to popular belief, the brain is a limbic organ. There is nothing unemotional about how the brain works. One thousand percent of the time, your brain is tripping balls. Professor Wolfram Schultz explains:

“There are no specific receptors for rewards. The brain generates signals for something it makes up itself. The rewards don’t exist. They are made up by the brain and so are their signals.” - Wolfram Schultz

The thalamus rewards gambling in the brain’s casino of chance. Logic is the sound of fiat currency legitimized by a population. This is the technology of our Inner Vegas and it runs underneath all thought. Sexual climax is an octave of religious epiphany. Both reward the body for cuddling with immortality. Immortality is a free energy device and sex is the golden key for survival. All KeyMasters and a smaller percentage of GateKeepers agree, we merge with eternity when we come.*

Fame is a form of immortality. The thalamus rewards us for our ability to persist in someone's memory. When you remember someone’s name they feel immortal living rent-free in your skyline. Survival gives all of us an inherit desire to be remembered in each other’s constellations.

Dopamine is not a happiness chemical. It is a game token used for permission to pull resources. The eyes stop working when dopamine doesn’t flow. The body’s casino has four major tokens: Dopamine, Endorphins, Oxytocin, and Serotonin. These tokens run a variety of gambling operations designed to optimize the body’s output. The body employs the gambling of fortune-telling, guessing, coin tosses, and novelty roulette inside its riverboat. Pathological gamblers feel pleasure even when they lose. The cytoskeleton of brain neurons process synapse collapse on a quantum level. We do not think. We commune with the oracle of quantum.

Quantum Gambling in the brain’s casino

Amnesia to Analgesia

Our first breath is pain. Our first drink is pain. Our first sight is pain. Our first sound is pain. Pain is our only compass. Analgesia is the ability to ignore its pole. Analgesia mutes our ability to decrypt source information. Source demands a receipt while inflammation prosecutes all shoplifters. Pain's intensity is directly related to the difficulty we have with these transactions.

It can be expensive to render pain completely. To understand a thing we touch every part until we know how much it hurts. We call these hurts names like “green” or “spicy.” We record each poke with our sympathy and find pleasure in the game of recall.

Music teaches us how to alchemize pain effectively. We predict the next pulse and the brain says, “thank you” for noticing. Mankind inches his way carefully into the future guided by this predictive bubble. We use the current of its reward to discover the mysteries of imagination, chemistry, and engineering.

It is our hatred of pain, despite all of its gifts, that makes us feel evil.

You can watch a presentation I delivered to the Finding Hermes Group called “Pain is a Portal To God”. It covers all of this and so much more. If you want a part two published on SubStack let me know in the comments.

~James