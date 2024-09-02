If you wanna make an omelette you gotta crack a few oligarchs. At the end of Friday's show we covered how the New World Order only need three things to form a world government.
Universal Health Care enforced by the WHO
Universal Green Energy enforced by the UN
Universal Income enforced by CBDC
Universal Income is better understood as “permission currency” in that holding this currency is basically your ID and your privileges in a single piece of code.
The NWO is trusting the plan and everyone seems to be enjoying the show.
Putin sacks Russia
Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine
Macron sacks France
Netanyahu sacks Israel ← NWO is here
Trial in World Court
New Jewish State
One World Order
The war on Russian oligarchy was Europe’s last stand for independence. Who would protest the seizing of another Russian billionaire? The world mafia owns the streets because the people are amused. The billionaire bonfire transmutes.
None of this is a war. This is a self-eviction. Macron does the same in France. Video from PBS News Hour explains as clear as it could be said what Netanyahu is doing in broad daylight. Everything is going according to plan.
So ask not for whom the yacht burns — it burns for thee. Each footstep is too slow to come. Its stomp is too low to make a peep. This is a slow, meticulous rolling skin of a creature too large to behold.
And so we don’t.
~James
The suggested reading at the end of this. Spot on!!
Such scenario's perhaps from real narratives and agents who believe it all.. hugely depressing of course..attempting to gather the like minded into their venture.
Their 'reality' however built on complete illusion. Like ALL the future predictors..? Whatever the area on this beautiful suffering round earth..endless consenting humans in their conciousness are poisoned and warped into the vast mythologies.
The individual identities, national and cultural identities don't validly exist. Never have. Group sets full of paranoia and delusion.
The rising sun when viewed from a higher ground vision which looks at this realm of language as dew upon vegetation and varied landscapes..vapourises it immediately and entirely in an instant. Even Hamlet reveals the way of it..the 'pale cast of thought'..thousands dying because of 'eggshells'....
The origin and solution of the mess is ridding the poison deranging our brains. The thinking..thoughts..ruling conciousness..at every level..other folks thoughts pummelled into mere babies coming into the universe via vulvas hence ..vulnerable.
No 'Star figures' or institutions of power has ever existed. Writers writers writers..writers of what..?
Maybe an actual sacred realm without any imaginings whatever.
Wonderful that it's impossible to organise actuality..since it's living...?
Wonderful that one's full voice ends in true communication. Wonderful that spreading such a vision is impossible.
Other things are spread via mediums..poisons...?
It's not complex..there are no issues to babble about..endlessly...............
Since it appears to be happening in our heads...silence could..help..?