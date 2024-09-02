Ask not for whom the yacht burns — it burns for thee,

If you wanna make an omelette you gotta crack a few oligarchs. At the end of Friday's show we covered how the New World Order only need three things to form a world government.

Universal Health Care enforced by the WHO Universal Green Energy enforced by the UN Universal Income enforced by CBDC

Universal Income is better understood as “permission currency” in that holding this currency is basically your ID and your privileges in a single piece of code.

Here’s a look at Tel Aviv, Israel right now.

The NWO is trusting the plan and everyone seems to be enjoying the show.

Putin sacks Russia Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine Macron sacks France Netanyahu sacks Israel ← NWO is here Trial in World Court New Jewish State One World Order

The war on Russian oligarchy was Europe’s last stand for independence. Who would protest the seizing of another Russian billionaire? The world mafia owns the streets because the people are amused. The billionaire bonfire transmutes.

Making the promised land one yacht at a time.

20 years ago Vladimir Zhirinovsky said this.

None of this is a war. This is a self-eviction. Macron does the same in France. Video from PBS News Hour explains as clear as it could be said what Netanyahu is doing in broad daylight. Everything is going according to plan.

So ask not for whom the yacht burns — it burns for thee. Each footstep is too slow to come. Its stomp is too low to make a peep. This is a slow, meticulous rolling skin of a creature too large to behold.

And so we don’t.

~James

