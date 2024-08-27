Monkey Pox is lobbied by a global PAC and AIDs was the WHO’s first space race.

In America, everyone’s taxes are thrown into a giant pit for a cockfight. Each state sends a rooster to compete in these games. The New World Order will work the same because we built this model for them. The new tax is public health. The new privilege is energy. These are the fourth and fifth branches of government ordained under the Federal Emergency Management Act.

FEMA is in charge of this continent. The country officially closed down on March 14, 2020 and was liquidated over the next seven days. All remaining assets for the dying corporation were officially scraped and sold under the Covid-19 stimulus. The country was valued at $7 trillion. Before closing down, President Trump revoked all Indian Reservation trusts and the DAPL protests were conducted as part of this coverup.

The FEMA latin motto official translation is, 'Service in peace and war', but is more accurately translated as:'Peace and also War are just' because of the word order.

The Presidential Seal went missing on March 14th, 2020. Here are links to each press conference with dates to verify for yourself:

– Feb 17 2020 – POTUS Seal on the podium

– Feb 29 2020 – POTUS Seal on the podium

– March 13 2020 – POTUS Seal on the podium

– March 14 2020 – No POTUS Seal

– March 19 2020 – No POTUS Seal

– March 20 2020 – No POTUS Seal

– March 21 2020 – No POTUS Seal

– March 22 2020 – No POTUS Seal

– April 10 2020 – POTUS Seal on the podium

We hired the Donald to fire America and he did. Newly out of a job, FEMA named their corporate spokesperson as Donald Trump. This is why he appeared in public without any presidential adornments. It would have been fraud any other way. The estate of America was settled over a period of seven days and officially ended on March 22nd, 2020.

Premier Zhou Enlai meets David Rockefeller in 1973

The Department of Health and Energy

A trending video from May 2023 shows our new world congress at work. The WHO Director is telling you that Monkeybox-23 failed in committee because it didn’t have the votes. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I am pleased to declare that the mpox is no longer a global health emergency.”

But 2024 is different. The MonkeyPox Lobby found the leverage to pull enough votes. The New World Order would have to operate like Washington. This is the only way to take over the entire world. AIDS was a kind of space race for WHO. Just like Capital Hill, we are watching countries lobby their favorite outbreak for resources they need to bring the pandemic home.

Do you get it now? Cockfighting has gone global. Pandemics will be bills crafted by committees marketed to the public. Each bill is commissioned by national celebrities who serve them with the best punch. Tom Hanks told you Corona will come from a typewriter and he showed you no one would notice. Hanx has been posting memes about hidden hands (gloves) for a long time now.

Tom Hanks tells you Corona will be spread through a typewriter

Black market pirates have to trust each other. They do this under an oath of mutual destruction. The space race between America and Russia was a gold-rush brought by the slaughter of dirigibles (blimps). Silver weather balloons were fashioned into space invading death ray lasers because it was marketable. Kennedy’s Apollo Mission, Reagan’s Space War, and even Trump’s Space Force are industries built in a landscape no one can verify. Germs are the same kind of frontier.

Government needs lies to be taller than its competition.

Consider France. Macron has cut the head off every Saint in broad daylight. He has burnt down the city’s most sacred icon with no explanation. He has emptied every fountain and made every mistake possible to burn down his country in a car fire. This is happening everywhere. Every leader is tearing down their statues and toppling their idols in unison. Wouldn’t this be the only way to make people beg for something, anything new?

Government is sucking on purpose and they are good at it. They are organized, coordinated, and have a master plan. The Palace of Reconciliation has a nice ring to it. A new constitution of public safety and green energy is forming from its eye. We missed it all. We were in the basement cockfighting over who said, “the sky is falling” first.

~James

