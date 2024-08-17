Friday’s live show began with a quick review of two articles published on SubStack this week. For brevity — rubber and plastic are metaloids thanks to silicon and the metal is enriching/informing man on his hermetic ladder up. Historically, we have moved through the wisdom of lead, tin, brass, copper, aluminum, and steel. Lithium, plutonium, and all of the technology we employ are bringing us closer to the noble gases. The only way we get there is to understand how and why we lie.

Friday’s show offers a bonus candid view on why we need money to survive as you watch me yell profanities at viewers in the chat.

There are only a few animals that seem to have the equipment to employ lies. Odontocetes, are one of them and include the Atlantic spotted dolphin and the killer whale to name a few. These animals have their own folklore and utilize the same abilities humans have to render and fantasize in order to augment their environment.

Like modern radar, the brain has a shadow. Things are occulted over the horizon and the only tether we have to them is to fantasize, or lie, about their whereabouts. Truth is both what is known and what is not known, after all. The terrain of the earth gives our Osiris refuge so we may hide from things we don’t want to see.

The eyes tell us this and once we let go of the spell of the WYSIWYG we can understand how much hallucination actually occurs.

We hallucinate as much as we dehallucinate things from our environment. We are the pencil and the eraser. We utilize this skill to fulcrum bravery and this doesn’t always work out in our favor but it has been a requirement to survive.

How can it be a secret society when it’s so plainly visible? The UK Supreme Court Chamber isn’t a secret. Our brain makes the Illuminati a secret through the secretion of people’s denial. The “flower” of forget-me-not on the chamber floor is permanent witness. Myosotis comes from the ancient Greek for “Mouse’s ear” one of the few mammals without the neuromelanin to hide from the sound of painful truth.

What society has needed and therefore developed is acceptance capacitors. These are handicap railing for people who need help shouldering the weight of an internal God.

“Innocent” is a legal term for one who is awaiting trial. It does not carry the known definition for “innocence.” That is a lie society tells itself. One is “presumed” or prejudged before trial without the defendant’s requirement to bear any autonomy.

The legal spells of “detainment” and “arrest” work the same. Society has two terms for the same act so simple people can hallucinate comfortably. Legal-ease is the language of human cattle. It has the precision to form a helpful buffer of acceptance about what is happening.

How does one sleep in a foxhole? We build a scarecrow and place it in front of our enemy. We make it as scary as we do colorful. We call it names and pin labels on it. We place it outside our window where we can see it from the bed. The brain rewards you for seeing the threat so we give it what it wants and hope it doesn’t catch on to the trick.

Society hides its true power behind limp words like “placebo.”

