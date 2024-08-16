You should be afraid — very afraid. But only if it helps. There is a profit in fear. I’m not talking about the tendency to grift off social media. I’m talking about how fear is profitable for your immune system.

The mind is a simpleton when it comes to fear. The brain’s radar can only track one threat at a time and after a few thousand years we started hacking this vulnerability to paint our screen with false targets.

Pillenwerfer - underwater false target canister deployed by German U-boats designed to create a large area of cavitation to confuse and distract enemy radar

Under the water, a false target is a depth charge used to create enough cavitation in the ocean to look like a submarine or a torpedo. In the air, it works the same way except the medium is nitrogen. The FTC mimics the shape of another threat and hides behind its shadow. But the government isn’t the only one employing this camouflage. Regular citizens use it too. There are many styles of false target canisters. These are just a few:

Hiding behind a camera. Cameras create a witness shadow behind their lens. The user feels innocent behind the one-way shield of watching. The modern cell phone camera is the spell of the evil eye pointed directly at the enemy. This shadow gives the bearer more confidence. “What did I do?” - June 2021, Oklahoma. A man steals a cop car and drives it through the window of a CVS on a rage for precursor. Cops pull him from the wreckage and beat him to a pulp as he screams, “WHAT DID I DO?!” This is the number one question from suspects on scene. The brain has deployed an ignorance canister to hide the pilot’s awareness. DUI perps deploy this tactic the most. Asphyxiation yields confidence. But the cops still beat the guy up so how is this an effective defense? The answer lies in our free market economy of “innocent until proven guilty.” The perp feels safe in the temporary cavitation provided by the ignorance on the scene. He squirts black ink into the water in hopes of finding an escape. The ink clears, the security tapes are reviewed and everyone; including the driver, knows what happened. False Flag - there is another form of deception that’s more subtle than the rest. We deploy this technology against ourselves. What’s worse is it can take years, even decades, to remove the ink from our visor. So why would anyone crack open a can of deception into their field? The answer is the refuge of distraction. We save calories here.

How does one hide from oneself? If you are your worst enemy, how do you get any sleep in a foxhole? The only way to do this is to invent an enemy worse than yourself and place him anywhere but with you in the trench. You paint this false target with every creepy color you have and place the scarecrow in the field where he is visible from your bedroom window. You feel safe when you can see him there. You know where the predator is hiding and the brain rewards you for finding a haven.

Brilliant lies create their own light.

We deploy these canisters more often than we know. The radar screen is a Christmas tree of Freddy Krueger Ninjas. Every one of them is racist and a pedophile. They are sent to subvert your dominant paradigm and destroy everything that used to bother you. The fear and disgust make you one of the good guys under attack. This fear can even enable you to trample on someone else and use the illusion as your reasoning. Some of these false canisters are labeled below for convenience:

“There outta be a law” allows a voter to hide from their own responsibility.

“Think of the children” allows bad parents to feel better about their performance.

“Someone should do something” enables the warrior to remain on the couch.

This is why so many people fear mind control. Deep down, they understand how powerful they are as their own CIA. For centuries we have lied to our children about how the scarecrow is smarter than we are. Deep down, all of us know we wear the black tunic. We are the Empire run by the Skull and Bones. We are the secret society of one. We deploy black ops against ourselves to motivate change. We don’t like it when the government catches on and does the same.

- James

