This guy plays dirty pool on social media

This morning, Jason Breshear(s) made a post on Twitter about how no one would challenge his work. He wasn’t arrogant. He was proud as anyone should be after they accomplish something huge. Jason’s numbers are booming right now with a subscriber count well over 100,000. He went on in his tweet to say his research was undeniable. Jason’s work suggests reality resets itself every 138 years.

I challenge Jason Breshears today and he made me pay for it.

I don’t believe in this cosmology but he does. I like diverse cosmology. I think they all can be right because i think our world is rendered in realtime. The main reason I think the world is rendered is because of the way the brain works. I think we lie to ourselves and even stretch the truth to make our emotional math congruent.

I lie as much as Jason. We all do. This is the amygdala’s job. Jason did not like my cosmology, nor did he appreciate me telling him about it. I challenged him by suggesting he was stretching and that all of us live in denial. I wanted to tell him why lies are an important part of the sixth sun.

What denial looks like when we are in denial

This core theme in all of my work. From the Eye of Ra to the Black-eye Club to Pain is a Portal to God. Jason is lying about the fact he does not lie. That’s how good we are at doing it. But the denial didn’t stop there. Jason couldn’t stay in the same room with me so he moved the debate to his YouTube community. I only know this because one of his listeners emailed me about it.

Sometimes we are in denial so much we have to move the battlefield to a higher ground. Once there, we can crop the enemy into something more formidable. Jason sent a new post about me that went out to every subscriber and hid the original message from all of them. He felt so much pressure from being told he was in denial, he would go on to lie to all of his fans about what had happened.

This is what he posted. He is replying to me knowing I am not in the room. He has removed the context of our conversation and corroded his integrity in front of 100,000 people so he could win.

This is my reply to Jason on his YouTube community post. One of several I made today to multiple viewers who came to tell me how awful I was. I did my best to explain what was behind Jason’s crop to give them context. I was able to reply to his post but it was soon deleted.

Meanhwhile, Jason had moved back to Twitter but did not return to our original thread. Instead, he recruited more fans and convinced them I was attacking the entire community.

I still have no reply from Jason as I write this. Since then he has blocked me on Twitter as well. I am writing this letter in hopes the next person who challenges Jason Breshears knows what he is willing to do. I see a lot of red flags with this guy and it’s not his work; it’s his behavior. He does not welcome scrutiny nor is he willing to reflect on why he would even ask.

I see a man who knows how to fight dirty. He has learned to be ruthless and there is no room for integrity when you make that your home. Only now do I feel comfortable to say this with confidence. I believe these traits have crept into his work as well. My guess is he is telling his followers about secret books that do not exist and he senses I would know this pretty quick so he ran as fast as he could.

If anyone could get this to Jason it would help both of us…

Dear Jason Breshear(s),

Disappointed in you today. I wish you could have faced me directly. If you ever have the strength to read these words please know I think you are human. We have this in common. I am sorry I offended you with my reply. I saw a proud man on his motorcycle today and it made me feel proud to and so I rose up to what I thought was a friendly challenge on Twitter and a much anticipated dialog between two thinkers.

I was sorely disappointed.

I find it unsettling you would lie to your community like this and embed yourself behind your followers. You kicked yourself in the nuts on this one. My Twitter account allows me 255 characters max. I did my best to open a dialog with you from a public invitation you made.

You do not want people challenging your work. This is reflected in your behavior today and the fact you are requiring me to type this publicly versus sucking it up and reading it like a boss. You’re position was feeble and I hope me saying this will prove constructive. I wish you all your success and I hope your community can use this vitriol to grow.

If i catch you lying again about wanting to be challenged I am obligated to remind you of today. I will forward this letter if that happens so you can remember. Blocking my comments is unsustainable. I get why you believe history deletes itself. You did it today with your footprints. You will block me forever. What else can you do when in denial?

James True

Sep 1 2024

I can’t access his YouTube or Twitter anymore but here’s screenshots of everything i could get before I was cut off. - Twitter threads.