Hitting publish releases you. When the final proof is sent, you let go of it all. Like it never belonged to you. Not anymore.

The work has its own life, and you, the creator, can get back to creating again. This is how trees drop their fruit. They don’t wait or expect the perfect hand to be there to catch it. That’s not why we make things.

The artist’s true genius is knowing when to let go.

The artist’s true love is finding a new emptiness to create in.

My second album is at the press. A silent piece of real estate was developed and cultivated into an album no one would have ever heard had it not been for the “publish” button.

These technologies we employ are the nature of humanity’s fruit.

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