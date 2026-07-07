I spent decades believing my character was the result of not complaining. But instead of noticing, people insisted I must be bulletproof. The amount you can complain atrophies when you don’t use it. You try and forgive and move on until you realize that’s not going to work anymore.

Forgiveness is abandonment.

Every boundary I have made ended in angry scribbles in a journal. I don’t read my old journals as much ride the handwriting. I run my fingers atop the braille of ascenders. I am hot when I start my talk. My letters mope their way down the page knowing this is all they’ll ever see before their burial.

I was forged in injustice. My only weapon was forgiveness. My skills are not a gift, they’re a curse. I’ve had more training than most. A prodigy of cinder. When I was twelve I turned pro. I shouldn’t expect the stakes to be so high in amateurs.

She’s dead now.

Me, not her. I finally notice the daisy crushed on the concrete. Flowers shouldnt be so bulletproof. This isn’t supposed to happen but it does. Evil is lucky.

Don’t tell me let it go. I was made in journals of lava so dark it won’t even begin to glow. Black bubbles burn. More acid than fire.

I have no choice but to call it out. It’s too late to save me, but there are others who need to know. All those times you expected more from me because I complained less. That’s not perfect, it’s flawed. I am flawed from expecting someone to notice before I did. The brain damage of unrequited hope.

I’m as weak as all you fucks but I have more practice forgiving. What you see is how much better I am at this. I’d never claim this trophy till you made me. Till you started thinking I must be perfect. I know you need the credit more. Take it. But fuck you for never noticing. Fuck you for admiring me for it. Look at this daisy crushed into a pulp. Still golden. Barely here. Wondering why the fuck the world has to be this way just so I can forgive people a little too much.

There!

Now you know what’s in my journal.