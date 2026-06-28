The Biology of the First Sun

The Aztecs spoke of the Jaguar Sun—the first evolutionary era of the world. In terms of modern neurology, this wasn’t a myth; it was a description of the primitive human visual system.

Early hominid minds operated on limited biological resources. The brain did not yet dedicate massive, energy-expensive blood flow to support full-color focal vision. Instead, survival relied entirely on the periphery.

The Vector Mind : Early consciousness prioritized raw motion over color or detail.

Retinal Anchors : Survival depended on direction-selective ganglion cells in the retina to instantly calculate speed, trajectory, and sudden shifts in the dark.

The Night Watch: This was a hyper-vigilant, nocturnal consciousness—always looking sideways into the shadows.

The Cherokee Memory of the Mounds

Across the Southern Appalachian landscape, ancient earthen mounds and fortified stone structures stand as remnants of a forgotten era. Cherokee oral tradition attributes these ruins to a group that came long ago: the Yunwi Tsunsdi (colloquially remembered by early settlers as the Moon-eyed people).

The lore explicitly states these ancient occupants possessed a fatal, physical flaw:

Blinded by Day : They could not tolerate daylight, preferring to live in caves and emerge only under the moon.

The Fort Mountain Defeat: Their empire collapsed when the ancestors of the Cherokee launched a strategic, full-scale assault at Fort Mountain. By striking during a brilliant full moon, they weaponized the bright light to completely blind the Yunwi Tsunsdi and drive them out.

The Fragmented Brain: Non-Social vs. Communal Minds

To understand who the Yunwi Tsunsdi truly were, we must look past Eurocentric myths of lost Welsh princes and examine the social biology of the brain. Native American folklore across the continent frequently recalls terrifying, primitive giants who lurked on the outskirts of camps, raiding settlements at night to steal and devour children.

This cannibalism represents a deep neurological reality:

The Absence of Guilt : Cannibalism requires a fundamental lack of empathy, social guilt, or remorse. It is the hallmark of a strictly non-social, isolated mind.

The Broken Bridge : In modern humans, community and collective language physically shape the brain, heavily developing the corpus callosum —the thick band of nerve fibers connecting the left and right hemispheres. Archaic hominids (like Neanderthals or Denisovans) lacked this robust neural bridge, confining them to an un-integrated, fractured, and simpleton “cyclops” consciousness.

Feral Foraging: These anti-social creatures roamed the fringes, sustaining themselves on raw acorns—a food source modern Homo sapiens reject due to the bitter, toxic tannins that our advanced digestive systems cannot tolerate, but which their primitive guts could stomach.

The Ultimate Conclusion: Subdued by Civilization

The Cherokee didn’t just inherit the mounds—they inherited the Earth from a primitive, fading layer of human awareness. A psyche that lived underground and saw the sun as a blinding force of stinging electrical darkness. I cover more of the neural anatomy stuff in Friday’s Livestream.