James True

James True

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
4h

question! If the moon eyed people were bigger and ate humans child like cannibals, and they are from a far away past. Would you think it possible that our ancestor as misinterpreted most of the giants with demonic scary satan for them? Humans in a savage state basicly.

Or there would be the moon-eyed people (with others worldwide similar case) AND the giants too?

In both ways I dont think they are aliens that's for sure.

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