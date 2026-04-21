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The 44-Day Victory Lap: A Timeline of the “Decisive” Operation

They say “all warfare is based on deception,” but in the world of Trump Tzu, the deception is so deep even the commander-in-chief is unaware of the plan. Below is the official—and increasingly frantic—timeline of the conflict as told through the daily briefings.

The Early Triumph

February 28th: “We are beginning a decisive operation.”

March 2nd: “We will easily prevail.”

March 3rd: “We have won the war.”

March 7th: “We have defeated the enemy.”

The “Winning” Pivot

March 12th: “We did win, but we have not won completely.”

March 13th: “We are winning so hard right now.”

March 14th: “Our allies should be helping us win this war.”

March 16th: “We do not need any help. I was just testing.”

The Strait and the Deadlines

March 19th: “U.S. allies need to help us open the Strait.”

March 22nd: “This is their last warning. I have given them 48 hours.”

March 24th: “We have decided to give them 80 more hours.”

March 26th: “The enemy is begging for mercy. They have given me a gift, but it’s a secret.”

Negotiations and Power Grids

March 30th: “We will obliterate their power plants.”

March 31st: “We are willing to negotiate. We are willing to negotiate. We are willing to negotiate. We are willing to negotiate. The enemy is begging for mercy. The enemy is begging for mercy. The enemy is begging for mercy.”

The April Fallout

April 1st: “No one even uses the Strait of Hormuz.”

April 6th: “Open the fing strait you crazy bhes or you will be living in hell.”

April 11th: “Iran needs to end its blockade.”

April 12th: “We will blockade their blockade with our own blockade.”

The Current Word

April 16th: “The press should be nicer to us and tell the people we are winning so hard right now.”

Author’s Note:

Please don’t share this article. If Trump reads this, it might ruin a near perfect calligraphy. As Sun Tzu tells us, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”