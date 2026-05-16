Ever wonder why we don’t have memories at birth? You can’t tell me because it’s biologically impossible. We have lots of memories at birth. The brain is preordained with a medulla packed full of APIs.

The hardware is already running code. It knows how to keep the heart beating, how to breathe, and how to cry. Yet the software partition containing the personal narrative—the memory of who we were before we crossed the threshold—is completely wiped clean.

It is a deliberate amnesia, and it is a sacred agreement that was thoroughly understood and beautifully accepted.

The track “Programmed at Birth” captures this magnificent realization. The dialogue takes place between Adam and Eve when they were still contained within a single entity, Adam Kadmon, willingly choosing to step into a mortal world. They both know precisely what the program entails. They know the transition through the birth canal requires total forgetfulness, and they openly celebrate the necessity of that transformation before taking the plunge.

Here is that conversation at the threshold:

Adam: The self is best found through a process of individuation. The program must constantly abandon you until that self doesn’t need validation.

Eve: But if I know the program is doing this how will it help?

Adam: It won’t, that’s why you have to forget why you came

Eve: I’m scared

Adam: I know

Eve: What if something happens and I get stuck there?

Adam: Don’t worry, you can’t. It’s called mortality… You’ll see

Eve: You promise?

Adam: I promise

Eve: Okay, I’m ready

This is the purpose of earth’s program. It’s a gnostic blueprint for a human experience that inevitably leads to growth. In this model, mortality becomes a sacred promise to never be stuck orphaned in program Earth. It is the ultimate assurance needed to cross the threshold willingly. And so we do.

This completely elevates how we view our existence. The amnesia is a necessary, brilliant condition of the Earth program. By allowing the system to temporarily strip away past memories of origin, the consciousness is given the ultimate gift: the space to grow independently, discover itself anew, and experience the profound beauty of awakening.

We knew the vastness of the journey. We thoroughly understood the transformation of the deluge, and still we chose to say, “Okay, I’m ready.”

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