No show today.

I wanted to have Gilgamesh ready today, but I have been programming caption animations for a video about Plato since yesterday morning. It’s taking every minute of my time. I’d rather be doing the show and Dojo. I just want you guys to know where my heart is vs. why I’m not doing a show today.



We’ve lost 1/3 of our budget since October. Seeing the financial support fade has only proven how much of a passion this has always been for me. To save some money, I have cancelled our subscriptions to copyrighted music, stock video, clipart, etc. on James True Live and DojoEarth. Those subscriptions will be ending in February, which gives me a window to publish videos now before that date is here.



We were paying for Suno, Epidemic Sounds, Storyblocks, Restream, Midjourney, and Opus Clips. I have cancelled those services, which saves money, but the downside is it requires more manual work. I can automate some of these tasks, but that will also eat into the schedule.



I hope to see you tomorrow night for Turtle Island Report! The vibe on that show is something I’m very proud of! I really love what we do here—the livestreams, the Dojos, and Saturday Night Radio. I’m not giving up. I just need to lower expectations about a consistent livestream. Livestreams just don’t have the shelf life to survive this kind of winter.



I have a new article coming out tomorrow on Ball Lightning! I would love to make it into a video. Perhaps it would bring in new traffic. BTW, Gilgamesh was Bilga-Mesh originally. Some called it “PaBilgma Mesh.” This word is fascinating because Bilga means elder kin and mesh means young king, and it’s got me thinking this whole story is a story of the self before the self was a word anyone could understand! We saw people as gods because they were intimidating. This is the same phenomenon as “melammu,” but it more closely points to the rise of a 24/7 egoic self! I will probably be able to livestream about this next week. Should be a great show!



I don’t know what is going to happen this month. But I have realized I don’t want to squirm for survival in public, especially considering the climate we are in. I’d rather we close it down with dignity so we can be proud of everything we did here.



Have a beautiful Friday! I will miss seeing you in Dojo. I’m here in the cockpit though, pushing every button I can to keep the levity engines burning!



~James



P.S. If you want to help our efforts this is a great time to do it.

https://www.patreon.com/c/jamestrue